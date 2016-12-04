Alien Cherry White Fire OG
IndicaTHC 11%CBD —
Alien Cherry WiFi OG is an awesome Indica!
113 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
43% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
38% of people report feeling creative
Happy
35% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
24% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
11% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
45% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
