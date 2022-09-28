Introducing the Covert 10' x 10' LED Grow Light Kit with 4 Covert LED-X 500 Watt LED Grow Lights. This LED grow light features the newest technology available in the industry, and when paired with the optional Covert Master Lighting Controller, you will have complete control over your grow with on/off timing, high-temp shut-off, auto-dimming and more!



Covert Grow Tents are the solution to growing on a budget while keeping the quality of your garden in tip top shape. These tents are manufactured from quality materials that are built to last. Covert is designed to be portable, which is why it comes with own carrying bag so your tent moves where you need it to. House your entire garden and all of its components in an easy-to-assemble, highly reflective grow tent. Control the mess and maintain a low profile without the need to build a grow room from scratch.



The Grow Tent Kit Includes:

•Covert 10' x 10' Grow Tent

•(x4) Covert LED-X 500 Watt Full-Spectrum LED Grow Light

•8" Inline Exhaust Fan

•8" Carbon Air Filter

•Fan Speed Controller

•8" Ducting with clamps

•(x4) 6" Clip Fan

•(x4) Light Hangers

•(x2) Light Timer

•3 oz. Measuring Glass

•Thermometer / Hygrometer

•Everything you need and nothing you dont



We've made choosing an LED Grow Tent Kit very easy. No more trying to determine what products are designed to work together, our kits include products that were hand-picked by our staff, which also grows in these ourselves! We know how great these kits are, and you should too!



Our base grow tent systems include the main necessary components such as a Grow Tent, LED Grow Light (with timer and hangers), Ventilation System (with air circulation clip fan), and a Humidity/Temperature Monitor. All other items are available as add-ons, which we breakdown for you lower down in the description.



The Covert 10' x 10' Grow Tent

•The grow tent is a very important part of the system. The grow tent is crucial to keeping your growing environment clean and free of foreign particles and pests. Keeping the environment sanitary will help prevent any potential issues throughout your growing cycle. The micro-mesh pre-filters prevent unwanted guests from infiltrating your precious grow. The dual-clinching ducting ports and strong zippers mean your environment is completely sealed from the outside world.

•Using an enclosed indoor grow tent to house your plants means you can perfectly manage your humidity and temperature easier than you could in an open room or closet. The intelligent design of these grow tents makes it easy to install the ventilation and air circulation system.



Covert Grow Tents are also very strong and durable. The thick 600D thread count canvas surrounds the heavy-duty metal frame, which can hold up to 150 lbs or grow lights, ventilation systems and more! This light proof grow tent does not allow any light to penetrate inside the environment.



Durable & Strong:

•The solid metal frame has reinforced connections at the corners and will support well over 150 lbs. of equipment like grow lights, carbon filters, fans and more

•Sturdy cross-bars allow you to hang lights, fans, filters, and other growing equipment from the top of the tent with confidence.

•All metal bars and reinforced corner connectors ensure a sturdy tent frame and quick-and-easy tent assembly

•Easy To Assemble

•The strong "bulletproof" corners connectors just slid and snap in place to create an extremely sturdy frame. Tent fabric simply slips over the frame and is easily zipped onto the frame for a snug fit.



Not only will you get an optimal space for your plants to grow, but the grow tent will also serve a double use as a drying tent. Once your plants are ready to harvest, just take down your grow light, cut down your plants, and hang them from the top crossbars. Now your finished plants have a clean place to hand dry before trimming and curing.



The Covert LED-X 500 Watt Full-Spectrum LED Grow Light

•With only 500 watts pulled from the wall per fixture (2000 Watts total), the all-new Covert LED-X series grow light provides a complete full spectrum ideal for the vegetative stage through the flowering phase, resulting in increased crop quality and yields over similar wattage LED's on the market. The design of these fixtures allow light to be spread throughout the entire footprint more evenly, reducing hotspots and delivering uniform levels of photosynthesis flux density, or PPFD.

•The 500 watt Covert LED-X is designed to cover a vegetative footprint of up to 6' x 6' and 5' x 5' in flower. These low profile, lightweight fixtures are perfect for grow tents or smaller grows. All Covert LED-X Series lights are controllable with the optional Covert Lighting Controller (sold separately).



NOTE: Included with the grow light are light hanger ratchets and a light timer.



The Included Odor Ventilation Control Package

•The solution to your heat, humidity, and odor problems. We built this package with everything you need to keep your grow under control.

•To go along with the ventilation kit, we have included a 6" clip fan to help circulate air and "make your plants dance". Keeping the air circulating in your tent will strengthen stems, keep temperatures and odors to the minimum, and help discourage pest and disease development. If you want to learn more, check out our post on grow room atmosphere and ventilation.



The ventilation system is a crucial component of your grow tent kit, and will help manage excess temperature, humidity, and odors. Your garden is a living breathing system that needs to take in the fresh air and expel waste air and heat. This is especially important in an enclosed environment like a grow tent. This is why the Covert Ventilations System is a must-have.