The New Covert PRO 630 Watt LED Grow Light Stacks Up With The Top LED Grow Lights On The Market, At A Fraction of The Price!

Our high-performance Covert PRO Full-Spectrum LED Grow Light is designed to produce exceptional results from seed to flower at a much lower price point compared to many other high-quality LEDs on the market. Pulling 630 true watts of power from the wall, and built with high-quality components like top-of-the-line Samsung LM301H & Osram Deep Red LED Didoes, as well as a premium Inventrontics LED Driver, we are super excited to finally unleash this beast in gardens around the world.



Covert PRO Grow Lights will produce a healthier and more flavorful, aromatic crop, but it's not all magic - it's plant science. Experience a new level of cultivation with an astounding total PPF (photosynthetic photon flux) output of 1750 μmol/s coupled with an impressive PPF efficacy of 2.7 μmol/J.



What's In The Box?

•Covert PRO 630 Watt LED Grow Light

•120 Volt Power Cord

•120 to 240 Volt Power Cord Adapter

•Remote Power Supply

•RJ14 Network Cable

•Mounting Brackets & Screw for power supply

•(x4) Grow Light Hangers

•User Manual



What Makes The Covert PRO 630 Watt LED Grow Light So Great?

We truly consider the Covert PRO 630w LED Grow Light to be one of the best LED's on the market right now. Here are all the reasons why:

•Engineered & Assembled With Top-Tier Components - Our Covert PRO Series LEDs are designed and manufactured with a purpose. We aim to create an affordable premium grow light, with extremely high and uniform levels of PPFD across the canopy. They are very reliable, even after years in the harshest of grow room or greenhouse environments.

•Premium Samsung & Osram Horticulture LED Diodes - Our new Covert PRO Series LED Grow Lights use a mixture of industry leading & highly efficient Samsung LM301H & Osram Deep Red LED Diodes to produce a complete full-spectrum range of light that is easily absorbed by all types of plants. These top-bin diodes help deliver precise, uniform photons to your plants, regardless of the environment. Samsung Full Spectrum White LEDs revolutionize agriculture with full spectrum horticulture lighting that enriches both crop quality and output.

•Reliable Inventrontics LED Driver - The Inventronics LED power supply we use in our covert PRO LED is a super reliable constant-current, programmable LED driver that operates from 90-305 Vac input with excellent power factor. It provides a dim-to-off mode with low standby power. The high efficiency of these drivers and compact metal case enables them to run cooler, significantly improving reliability and extending product life. To ensure trouble-free operation, protection is provided against input surge, output over voltage, short circuit, and over temperature.

•Solid Foldable Aluminum Frame - The sturdy frame of the Covert PRO series allows it to be hung with no bending or shifting, which helps keep the light directed properly down to the plant canopy below. We also made our new LED foldable for easier shipping and storage if needed, but once you see the performance you'll never want to take it down!



Perfectly Tuned Spectrum - Reliably sourced components including Inventronics drivers, Samsung LM301H white LEDs and Osram deep-red LEDs help emit a full-spectrum, broad-coverage light for full-term growth, perfect for all stages of plant growth. This makeup results in far more potent plants, with greater terpene concentration (which contributes to better flavor and aroma), and larger yields.



Manual On-Board Dimming Knob - The built-in manual dimming knob allows the user to lower the wattage of the Covert PRO from 630 watts down to 500 watts, 380 watts, or as low as 250 watts. This feature can be very useful if you want to lower the intensity when growing smaller/younger plants that might otherwise not be able to handle the high-intensity light that is produced at full power. Get more out of the Covert PRO Series with the *Optional Covert Advanced Touchscreen Controller.



The Covert PRO Series LEDs Have A Place In Any Grow Room Or Greenhouse:

Whether you are a traditional indoor grower, use newer vertical farming techniques, or thrive in a greenhouse, our Covert PRO will outperform expectations in all applications. Covert grow lights are the answer for each stage of the plant's growth, giving you complete control of the season and the length of the day producing denser, more delicious, and more bountiful crops. These grow lights are specialized to increase your yield, improve quality, reduce operating costs, and stay cutting-edge to keep you one step ahead of the competition.



Growing Indoors - Take your indoor garden or grow tent set-up to the next level with precise and efficient premium lighting solution: Covert PRO. Great fit for 4' x 4' or 5' x 5' indoor grow tents or grow spaces.



Vertical Farming - The low profile 4.5" height and removable power supply of this grow light makes it a perfect vertical gardening light. Quickly detach the power supply and mount on sides of your vertical rack system to grow more.



Greenhouse Growing - The IP66 rating for damp environments and open style multi-bar fixture design makes this a perfect solution for greenhouse lighting. The grow lights open design will not block natural sunlight, but will provide additional supplemental lighting when needed.



Remote Power Supply - The detachable power supply makes this light a great option for any growers utilizing vertical growing techniques like multi-rack systems, facilities with limited space or when you just want to remove heat from your growing area.



When the power supply is detached it allows the fixture to be mounted very close to the ceiling or tops of multi-level racks, maximizing growing space underneath.



Reliable Passively-Cooled Design - No Moving Parts. No Noise. No Maintenance Required. Our passively cooled, energy-efficient Covert PRO LED Grow Light is manufactured to never stop running. Our multi-bar design allows heat to dissipate much easier than traditional panel style LED's that often fail due to overheating and/or fan issues. We are confident our LED will provide many years of top-tier performance to you and your plants, cycle after cycle.