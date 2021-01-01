About this product

The Clonex brand; including Clonex Gel, Clonex Clone Solution and Clonex Mist, has been the world leader in plant propagation for nearly 30 years with billions of clones successfully rooted.



Clonex Root Maximizer is the newest addition to the Clonex family and is the result of over a decade of dedicated research into mycorrhiza, the specialized beneficial root fungus that assists in the absorption of minerals and water from the soil.



Mycorrhizae actually increase the surface area of plant roots, which allows the plant to reach nutrients and water that might not be available otherwise. Put simply, mycorrhizae extends the plant’s reach, allowing it to get to more of what it needs to survive. The fungus is actually a network of filaments that grow in and around the plant root cells, as a result they form a mass that extends considerably beyond the plant’s root system. This makes the plant stronger and more resistant to stress. In addition, mycorrhizae even protect their host plant against unwanted pathogens.



Hence, Clonex Root Maximizer puts life into your soil by adding bountiful amounts of mycorrhizae fungi, beneficial bacteria and Trichoderma that combine to improve the health and vitality of plants.



Furthermore, treating your young plants with Clonex Root Maximizer will give them the head start needed to reach their genetic potential leading to better quality and higher yields.