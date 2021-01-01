About this product

Root Riot Plant Starter Cubes are ideal for rooting plant cuttings and starting seeds. Root Riot cubes provide the perfect environment for root initiation and development. Made from composted natural materials, these plant starter plugs have a great spongy texture which retains the perfect air/water ratio for healthy, rapid root growth.



Suitable for both propagating cuttings and starting seeds, Root Riot cubes have been shown to consistently outperform alternative media. These plant starter plugs are specially inoculated with micro nutrients and biologically active ingredients to nourish young plants and aid in root development.



In short, you can’t go wrong by starting your seeds or sticking your cuttings in Root Riot Plant Starter Cubes!