Upgrade your cleaning routine with Terp Titans Original Swabs—the ultimate solution for meticulous cleaning tasks. These 3-inch swabs are tough on residue while being gentle on the environment. Each swab features over-spun cotton tips with three times more cotton than standard swabs, ensuring superior absorption without fraying or leaving behind lint. The dual-tip design offers versatility: a pointed tip for accessing tight corners and intricate spaces, and a spiral tip with extra cotton for greater surface area coverage and efficient residue removal.

