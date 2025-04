Our jerky comes from a recipe that's been in the family for decades - long before we had the brilliant idea to infuse it with THC. We use premium cuts of beef marinated in our sweet-smoky signature blend that hits all the right spots while you relax. This isn't that cheap, tough jerky you find at gas stations. Each batch is handcrafted with care, resulting in tender, flavorful bites that could hold their own against gourmet brands. Only USDA-inspected beef and natural ingredients make the cut — no artificial preservatives or mystery additives. Each piece is precisely infused so your 5mg dose gives you that consistent, gentle lift one bite at a time. Snack Happy!



read more