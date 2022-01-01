How to Apply:

Rub Muscle Relief Freez onto the painful area. Use your fingertips and palm to rub Freez into the area afflicted with muscle, joint, or arthritic pain. Take at least 2 or 3 minutes to work the gel in. It needs to be absorbed into the surface of the skin for its full effect.[4]

If you’re applying Freez to someone else, ask them where the pain is located, and apply the gel to the area they describe.

If you need Freez on a hard-to-reach spot (like the center of your back), ask a friend to rub the gel on for you.

If you have aches and pains, give this product a try. Comparable to bio-freez