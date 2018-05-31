I Love Growing Marijuana
Get guaranteed buds with AK-47 feminized plants. The hybrid strain is 35% Indica / 65% Sativa and can be grown indoors and outdoors in sunny climates. With this strain, you can expect flowers in as early as 8 weeks. There’s a reason this strain is so popular, it can provide users with THC levels of up to 20%; providing a cerebral high that’s happy and uplifting for the user. This strain is ideal to boost creativity and help socializing. The medical uses of this strain are tackling depression, busting stress, inducing appetite and alleviating pain.
AK-47 effects
Reported by real people like you
2,000 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
25% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
38% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
