Blue Dream feminized is one of those strains that can be grown easily by beginners or cultivated for advanced growers to produce beautiful crops. This 20% Indica / 80% Sativa hybrid strain contains THC levels up to 21%. With these seeds, you can achieve consistently high yields and expect to find flowers on your plants in up to 9 weeks. Blue Dream produces a vibrant daytime high that can induce socializing, creativity and a overall joy and happiness like no other. This strain has also been known to help with depressing and keep anxiety to a minimum.
Blue Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
9,648 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
