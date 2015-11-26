I Love Growing Marijuana
About this product
Pure Indica feminized seeds produce plants that are infamous for their ability to submerge the user in relaxation and tranquility. This 100% Indica strain has THC levels of up to 14% with flowers showing in as early as 8 weeks. Pure Indica can be grown indoors and in cool climates. Expect a sweet a fruity taste with this strain and the happy, floaty feeling that it provides has been described as floating on a cloud. Pure Indica has been known to help with combating anxiety, helping with depression, ease headaches, reduce pain and bust stress.
Pure Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
240 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
51% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Insomnia
43% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!