Super Skunk is derived from Skunk #1 by crossbreeding the parent strain with Afghani genetics. Sensi Seeds have been able to create a superb strain with super dense buds and highly pungent aroma. The sweet taste of Super Skunk lingers on your tongue long after you’ve finished exhaling. Out autoflowering plants are easy to grow and are feminized. This is a solid strain if you’re looking for a relaxing effect to reduce stress, muscle and joint pain.