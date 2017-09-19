I Love Growing Marijuana
About this product
Super Skunk is derived from Skunk #1 by crossbreeding the parent strain with Afghani genetics. Sensi Seeds have been able to create a superb strain with super dense buds and highly pungent aroma. The sweet taste of Super Skunk lingers on your tongue long after you’ve finished exhaling. Out autoflowering plants are easy to grow and are feminized. This is a solid strain if you’re looking for a relaxing effect to reduce stress, muscle and joint pain.
Super Skunk effects
Reported by real people like you
440 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
32% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
12% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!