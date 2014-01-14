I Love Growing Marijuana
LA Confidential is a strain that’s as cool as the name. These feminized seeds are easy to grow in high temperatures and you can expect to see flowers in as little as 8 weeks. LA Confidential is an 80% Indica / 20% Sativa strain with super high levels of THC up to 25%. Feel the deep relaxation effects of this strain and enjoy its tranquil bliss, eventually leading to sleepiness; making it perfect to unwind after a long day. This strain has shown to be effective for users suffering from insomnia, headaches, muscle and joint pain.
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
39% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
