About this product

LA Confidential is a strain that’s as cool as the name. These feminized seeds are easy to grow in high temperatures and you can expect to see flowers in as little as 8 weeks. LA Confidential is an 80% Indica / 20% Sativa strain with super high levels of THC up to 25%. Feel the deep relaxation effects of this strain and enjoy its tranquil bliss, eventually leading to sleepiness; making it perfect to unwind after a long day. This strain has shown to be effective for users suffering from insomnia, headaches, muscle and joint pain.