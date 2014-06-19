I Love Growing Marijuana
Bergman’s Plant Protector is a powerful defense system that’s designed to help your crops stay healthy and resist diseases and harmful pests. In this set of three bottles, you’ll find Bergman’s Bug Blaster, designed to keep away those pesky insects and bugs that can cause damage to your plants. Root protector helps to fight off diseases by providing your plants with healthy bacteria. The third in the set of plant protectors is Mold Control, this helps to protect your crops against botrytis, septoria, powdery mildew, rust and many other common diseases. This set contains enough plant protection for up to 20 plants.
Pure Power Plant effects
169 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
53% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
30% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
12% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
