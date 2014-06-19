About this product

Bergman’s Plant Protector is a powerful defense system that’s designed to help your crops stay healthy and resist diseases and harmful pests. In this set of three bottles, you’ll find Bergman’s Bug Blaster, designed to keep away those pesky insects and bugs that can cause damage to your plants. Root protector helps to fight off diseases by providing your plants with healthy bacteria. The third in the set of plant protectors is Mold Control, this helps to protect your crops against botrytis, septoria, powdery mildew, rust and many other common diseases. This set contains enough plant protection for up to 20 plants.