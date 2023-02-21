The Runtz strain has THC levels averaging between 19% and 29% and is a powerful blend of potency and flavor. The Runtz strain comes from various award-winning phenotypes. Named after the candy, its impressive genetics are a cross of Zkittlez and Gelato, (Gelato #33), that led to Runtz marijuana seeds. Runtz (aka Runtz OG) is a balanced hybrid with an almost 50/50 Indica Sativa split.

Runtz plants are breathtaking to look at, as they will have an array of vibrant hues and an exotic tropical appearance. The buds are compact and dense with royal purple, bright pink, emerald green, and lime shades. Runtz auto seeds grow best in Mediterranean climates and prefer plenty of direct sunlight and warm temperatures.

In the right growing conditions, it will thrive outdoors, however, it grows wonderfully indoors as well. Runtz Autoflower seeds will flower on schedule from 10 - 14 weeks, even in less-than-ideal conditions. With plenty of water and nutrients, your Runtz weed plants can grow exceptionally well as they are quite resilient to disease and pests.

Runtz is sugary, and sweet, with soft hints of sour fruit and smooth, creamy earthiness. The inhale delivers a fruity hit of berries, grapes, and lemon. On the exhale, the sweetness settles into a soft, enjoyable buttery taste.

Runtz produces a powerful cerebral euphoria that lasts hours, giving you joyful energy. You'll feel buzzed with positive vibes, more productive, and ready to take on the world. Its potent brain buzz lasts for hours, surging your creativity and giving you a sense of overall happiness that makes you focused and productive.



