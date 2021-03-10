Sour Diesel autoflower a hybrid strain consisting of 40% Indica / 60% Sativa, with THC levels of up to 20%. These seeds can be grown indoors and cool climates; you can expect flowers in as early as 8 weeks. Users can expect a psychedelic that fills them with energy, alongside a euphoric happy and uplifting cerebral high. This strain has a pungent and sour taste, paired with a hint of lemon. Sour Diesel has been known to successfully combat anxiety, depression and fight the effects of fatigue. This strain can also bust stress and reduce the effects of muscle and joint pain.