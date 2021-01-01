I Love Mary Jane
'Marijuana' in Korean - Snap Back Cap
About this product
"Marijuana" is what this hat says, but since it's in Korean . . . chances are good you'll fly under the radar!
The high-profile fit, flat brim and a green undervisor make this cap a classic with an added pop of color.
• 100% cotton twill
• Structured
• Five panel
• High profile
• Green undervisor
• Sewn eyelets
• Snapback closure
