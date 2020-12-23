Loading…
i35 Labs

Gold Leaf

HybridTHC 17%CBD

Golden Goat was created by accident in Topeka, Kansas, when a male Hawaiian-Romulan pollinated Mr. Dank's Island Sweet Skunk. The scent is described as being a combination of sweet, sour, and spicy, with a tropical fruit flavor. Its full-body effects provide a delightful rush of euphoria and creative spark. Golden Goat's flowering time is 9 to 11 weeks, with a golden appearance closer to harvest.

Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Pain
100% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
100% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
