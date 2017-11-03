i35 Labs
Ninja Fruit
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Ninja Fruit effects
Reported by real people like you
35 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
34% of people report feeling talkative
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!