Auto AK-47 provides a stress-free growing experience with positive and relaxing effects. Expect a euphoric, mellow state of mind combined with a focused, energetic high that will have smokers looking to complete creative tasks or socialize with friends.



Type

Hybrid

Yield Indoor

12 - 18 oz/m2

Yield Outdoor

7 - 12 oz/plant

THC

20%

CBD

1%

HEIGHT

24 - 28 inches

FLOWERING TIME

6-8 Weeks

FLOWERING STYLE

Autoflowering

HARVEST MONTH

All Year

EFFECTS

Relaxed Uplifted

FLAVOR

Earthy Flowery Pungent Skunk Sweet

GROWS

Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor

CLIMATE

Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean

BEGINNER

Yes