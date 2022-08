This handy mix pack contains three different types of seeds, all of which have been carefully selected for indoor gardeners. All these varieties are autoflowering and feminized too, which makes them easy to grow all year round and perfect for beginners.



Type

Hybrid

Yield Indoor

21 oz/m2

Yield Outdoor

5 oz/plant

THC

22%

CBD

0,6%

HEIGHT

24 - 39 inches

FLOWERING TIME

8-10 Weeks

FLOWERING STYLE

Autoflowering

HARVEST MONTH

All Year

MEDICAL

Anxiety Arthritis Depression Inflammation Insomnia Migranes Nausea Pain

EFFECTS

Creative Euphoric Happy Relaxed Uplifted

FLAVOR

Chocolate Mint Nutty Sweet Vanilla

GROWS

Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor

CLIMATE

Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean

BEGINNER

Yes