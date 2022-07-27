Perhaps you want to try your hand at growing a high THC strain, but you don’t know where to start?

Don’t worry – i49’s Auto Blast-Off Bundle is a great way to get your hands on a mixed bag of THC-heavy genetics at a fantastic price.



Type

Hybrid

Yield Indoor

16 - 19 oz/m2

Yield Outdoor

7 oz/plant

THC

22%

CBD

0,5%

HEIGHT

30 - 59 inches

FLOWERING TIME

8-10 Weeks

FLOWERING STYLE

Autoflowering

HARVEST MONTH

All Year

MEDICAL

Pain Stress

EFFECTS

Energetic Euphoric Happy

FLAVOR

Citrus Earthy Lemon Sweet

GROWS

Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor

CLIMATE

Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean

BEGINNER

No