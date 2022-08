Very potent THC levels that affect the user in both mental and physical realms with sativa-like creativity and euphoria. Creativity increases and you’ll have the energy to do something with it. Great for midday and early evening use when you want to unwind while also remaining productive.



Type

Hybrid

Yield Indoor

18 oz/m2

Yield Outdoor

4 oz/plant

THC

23%

CBD

0,7%

HEIGHT

51 inches

FLOWERING TIME

8-10 Weeks

FLOWERING STYLE

Autoflowering

HARVEST MONTH

All Year

EFFECTS

Energetic Uplifted

FLAVOR

Citrus Diesel Lemon

GROWS

Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor

CLIMATE

Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean

BEGINNER

Yes