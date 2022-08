Everyone’s old favorite Pineapple strain just got better with Auto Pineapple Fem seeds. This hybrid boasts of fast-flowering capabilities that both novice and veteran growers will love.



Type

Hybrid

Yield Indoor

16 - 19 oz/m2

Yield Outdoor

2 - 7 oz/plant

THC

21%

CBD

0,6%

HEIGHT

39 inches

FLOWERING TIME

8-10 Weeks

FLOWERING STYLE

Autoflowering

HARVEST MONTH

All Year

MEDICAL

Anxiety Arthritis Depression Migranes Stress

EFFECTS

Calming Relaxed

FLAVOR

Apple Pine Pineapple Sweet

GROWS

Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor

CLIMATE

Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean

BEGINNER

Yes