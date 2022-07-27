About this product
Trainwreck is a Sativa-dominant powerhouse bred from three prominent landraces – Mexican Sativa, Thai Sativa, and Afghani Indica. This locomotive of a hybrid will take you on a memorable ride with an invigorating buzz and psychedelic trip.
Type
Mostly Sativa
Yield Indoor
18 - 25 oz/m2
Yield Outdoor
28 oz/plant
THC
25%
CBD
0,8%
HEIGHT
71 - 83 inches
FLOWERING TIME
8-10 Weeks
FLOWERING STYLE
Feminized
HARVEST MONTH
October
MEDICAL
Anxiety Arthritis Pain
EFFECTS
Calming Relaxed
FLAVOR
Citrus Earthy Lemon Spicy Sweet
GROWS
Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor
CLIMATE
Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean
BEGINNER
No