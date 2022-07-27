Yes, it’s true. This baby will hit you like a freight train.

Trainwreck is a Sativa-dominant powerhouse bred from three prominent landraces – Mexican Sativa, Thai Sativa, and Afghani Indica. This locomotive of a hybrid will take you on a memorable ride with an invigorating buzz and psychedelic trip.



Type

Mostly Sativa

Yield Indoor

18 - 25 oz/m2

Yield Outdoor

28 oz/plant

THC

25%

CBD

0,8%

HEIGHT

71 - 83 inches

FLOWERING TIME

8-10 Weeks

FLOWERING STYLE

Feminized

HARVEST MONTH

October

MEDICAL

Anxiety Arthritis Pain

EFFECTS

Calming Relaxed

FLAVOR

Citrus Earthy Lemon Spicy Sweet

GROWS

Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor

CLIMATE

Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean

BEGINNER

No