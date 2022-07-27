Blueberry is an iconic strain that hits hard, both in flavor and effects.

Blueberry marijuana is a must-have in every self-respecting stoner’s stash. Created by the Willy Wonka of Pot, DJ Short, it is a delicious weed that tastes of zingy blueberries and sweet vanilla. Producing a tranquil yet euphoric high that can relieve both psychological stress and physical pain, it is no wonder that it won Best Indica and Best Overall Strain at the 2000 High Times Cannabis Cup.



Type

Mostly Indica

Yield Indoor

12 - 14 oz/m2

Yield Outdoor

14 - 18 oz/plant

THC

20%

CBD

0,5%

HEIGHT

89 inches

FLOWERING TIME

8-10 Weeks

FLOWERING STYLE

Feminized

HARVEST MONTH

October

MEDICAL

Migranes Pain

EFFECTS

Relaxed Sedative Sleepy

FLAVOR

Berry Blueberry Sweet Vanilla

GROWS

Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor

CLIMATE

Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean

BEGINNER

No