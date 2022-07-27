About this product
Blueberry marijuana is a must-have in every self-respecting stoner’s stash. Created by the Willy Wonka of Pot, DJ Short, it is a delicious weed that tastes of zingy blueberries and sweet vanilla. Producing a tranquil yet euphoric high that can relieve both psychological stress and physical pain, it is no wonder that it won Best Indica and Best Overall Strain at the 2000 High Times Cannabis Cup.
Type
Mostly Indica
Yield Indoor
12 - 14 oz/m2
Yield Outdoor
14 - 18 oz/plant
THC
20%
CBD
0,5%
HEIGHT
89 inches
FLOWERING TIME
8-10 Weeks
FLOWERING STYLE
Feminized
HARVEST MONTH
October
MEDICAL
Migranes Pain
EFFECTS
Relaxed Sedative Sleepy
FLAVOR
Berry Blueberry Sweet Vanilla
GROWS
Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor
CLIMATE
Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean
BEGINNER
No