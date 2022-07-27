Head-focused, creative, and physically energizing. Feel more alive than ever with this strain.

Five Alive Fem is here to make your mornings more exciting. Featuring a genetic makeup of 75% Sativa, this hybrid will awaken your mind and sweep your body with vitality. The bouquet of citrus and fruits will also instantly lift your mood, spurring you to action.



Type

Mostly Sativa

Yield Indoor

12 - 18 oz/m2

Yield Outdoor

21 - 25 oz/plant

THC

26%

CBD

0,8%

HEIGHT

47 - 59 inches

FLOWERING TIME

8-10 Weeks

FLOWERING STYLE

Feminized

HARVEST MONTH

October

MEDICAL

Depression Fatigue Migranes Nausea Pain Stress

EFFECTS

Anxious

FLAVOR

Grape Grapefruit Lemon Lime Orange

GROWS

Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor

CLIMATE

Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean

BEGINNER

Yes