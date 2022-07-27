About this product
Five Alive Fem is here to make your mornings more exciting. Featuring a genetic makeup of 75% Sativa, this hybrid will awaken your mind and sweep your body with vitality. The bouquet of citrus and fruits will also instantly lift your mood, spurring you to action.
Type
Mostly Sativa
Yield Indoor
12 - 18 oz/m2
Yield Outdoor
21 - 25 oz/plant
THC
26%
CBD
0,8%
HEIGHT
47 - 59 inches
FLOWERING TIME
8-10 Weeks
FLOWERING STYLE
Feminized
HARVEST MONTH
October
MEDICAL
Depression Fatigue Migranes Nausea Pain Stress
EFFECTS
Anxious
FLAVOR
Grape Grapefruit Lemon Lime Orange
GROWS
Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor
CLIMATE
Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean
BEGINNER
Yes