The Standard Pack from i49 Genetics contains all the marijuana nutrients you need for a hassle-free grow, and it covers you through all the key growing stages. For just $49.99, you’ll get four products that’ll give your plants a helping hand from germination right through to harvest.
This pack contains all these great goodies… Seedling Booster Growtime Fertilizer Flowertime Fertilizer Plant Booster
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.