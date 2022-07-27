The Standard Pack from i49 Genetics contains all the marijuana nutrients you need for a hassle-free grow, and it covers you through all the key growing stages. For just $49.99, you’ll get four products that’ll give your plants a helping hand from germination right through to harvest.



This pack contains all these great goodies…

Seedling Booster

Growtime Fertilizer

Flowertime Fertilizer

Plant Booster