The effects could get a bit psychedelic for some, but mostly you will be in a happy haze for hours. The melding of Purple Thai and Haze, this strain grows buds that smell like sweet berries with a hint of spice. They look amazing, too, with their violet leaves and orange hairs. Old-school cannabis enthusiasts have loved Purple Haze since the 1960s – and now so will you.
Type
Mostly Sativa
Yield Indoor
14 oz/m2
Yield Outdoor
14 oz/plant
THC
18%
CBD
0,3%
HEIGHT
24 - 39 inches
FLOWERING TIME
8-10 Weeks
FLOWERING STYLE
Feminized
HARVEST MONTH
October
MEDICAL
Anxiety Pain Stress
EFFECTS
Calming Euphoric Relaxed
FLAVOR
Berry Blueberry Earthy Grape Spicy Sweet
GROWS
Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor
CLIMATE
Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean
BEGINNER
Yes