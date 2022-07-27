This purple girl will put a spell on you and blow your mind.

The effects could get a bit psychedelic for some, but mostly you will be in a happy haze for hours. The melding of Purple Thai and Haze, this strain grows buds that smell like sweet berries with a hint of spice. They look amazing, too, with their violet leaves and orange hairs. Old-school cannabis enthusiasts have loved Purple Haze since the 1960s – and now so will you.



Type

Mostly Sativa

Yield Indoor

14 oz/m2

Yield Outdoor

14 oz/plant

THC

18%

CBD

0,3%

HEIGHT

24 - 39 inches

FLOWERING TIME

8-10 Weeks

FLOWERING STYLE

Feminized

HARVEST MONTH

October

MEDICAL

Anxiety Pain Stress

EFFECTS

Calming Euphoric Relaxed

FLAVOR

Berry Blueberry Earthy Grape Spicy Sweet

GROWS

Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor

CLIMATE

Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean

BEGINNER

Yes