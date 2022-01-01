About this product
Finished in a citric acid & sugar coating, i am edible's new fruit chew formulation boasts new & improved mouth feel. Chew with ease, chew with these! Each chew is infused with precise doses of Cannabis oil distillate, and are a great choice for a long-lasting therapeutic effect. Strawberry, Raspberry, & Blackberry flavors all in one tin! *Trans-fat free, Gluten free, Vegan*
Ingredients: Strawberry: Water, Corn Syrup (corn syrup, salt, vanilla extract (vanilla beans, water, ethyl alcohol), Sugar, Citric Acid, Apple Pectin, Baking Soda, THC Distillate, Potassium Sorbate, Strawberry flavor(propylene glycol, water, ethyl alcohol, and natural flavor), Red coloring (water, propylene glycol, FD&C Red 40, FD&C Red 3, FD&C Yellow 6, FD&C Yellow 5, xanthan gum) Raspberry: Water, Corn Syrup (corn syrup, salt, vanilla extract (vanilla beans, water, ethyl alcohol), Sugar, Citric Acid, Apple Pectin, Baking Soda, THC Distillate, Potassium Sorbate, Raspberry flavor(propylene glycol, water, and natural flavor), Purple color (water, propylene glycol, FD&C Red 40, FD&C Blue 1, FD&C Red 3) Blackberry: Water, Corn Syrup (corn syrup, salt, vanilla extract (vanilla beans, water, ethyl alcohol), Sugar, Citric Acid, Apple Pectin, Baking Soda, THC Distillate, Potassium Sorbate, Blackberry flavor(propylene glycol, water, ethyl alcohol, and natural flavor), Pink color (water, glycerin, propylene glycol, FD&C red 3.
About this brand
i am edible
i am edible offers flavorful medicated edibles for patients looking for alternatives to smoking or vaporizing. Combining specific cannabinoid and terpene profiles for desired effect along with confectionery expertise, i am edible is reliably consistent, easy to dose, and one of the finest edibles on the market.