About this product
Ingredients: Water, Corn Syrup (corn syrup, salt, vanilla extract (vanilla beans, water, ethyl alcohol), Sugar, Citric Acid, Apple Pectin, Baking Soda, THC Distillate, Potassium Sorbate, Raspberry flavor (propylene glycol, water, and natural flavor), Neon Brite Blue color (water, high fructose corn syrup, glycerin, FD&C Blue 1, sugar, modified food starch, citric acid, sodium benzoate, potassium sorbate, carrageenan gum, xanthan gum), Royal Blue color (water, propylene glycol FD&C Blue 1, FD&C Red 3, xanthan gum).