About this product

Finished in a citric acid & sugar coating, i am edible's new fruit chew formulation boasts new & improved mouth feel. Chew with ease, chew with these! Each chew is infused with precise doses of Cannabis oil distillate, and are a great choice for a long-lasting therapeutic effect.Take a trip to the spa with each Cucumber Watermelon chew. The refreshing and soothing medley of flavor pairs well with the mellowing effects of the CBD. *Trans-fat free, Gluten free,Vegan.



Ingredients: Water, Corn Syrup (corn syrup, salt, vanilla extract (vanilla beans, water, ethyl alcohol), Sugar, Citric Acid, Apple Pectin, Baking Soda, THC Distillate, Potassium Sorbate, Watermelon flavor (Water, ethyl alcohol, propylene alcohol, benzyl alcohol, and natural flavors), Cucumber flavor (water, ethyl alcohol, propylene glycol, citric acid, and natural flavors) Leaf Green color (water, high fructose corn syrup, glycerin, sugar, modified food starch, sodium benzoate, potassium sorbate, carrageenan gum, xanthan gum, citric acid, FD&C Yellow 5, FD&C Blue 1, Neon Brite Green color (water, high fructose corn syrup, glycerin, sugar, modified food starch, sodium benzoate, potassium sorbate, carrageenan gum, xanthan gum, citric acid, FD&C), Fuchsia color (water, high fructose corn syrup, glycerin, FD&C Red 3, sugar, modified food starch, FD&C Blue 1, FD&C Yellow 6, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Carrageenan Gum, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid), Neon Brite Pink color (water, high fructose corn syrup, glycerin, sugar, FD&C Red 3, modified food starch, FD&C Red 40, FD&C Blue 1, FD&C Yellow 6, sodium benzoate, potassium sorbate, carrageenan gum, xanthan gum, citric acid).