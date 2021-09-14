About this product

Patient Advisory: These chews are over 300mg PER PIECE.



Our High Dose Fruit Chews are now created with i am edible's new fruit chew formulation. Finished in a citric acid & sugar coating for a new & improved mouth feel. Chew with ease, chew with these! Each chew is infused with precise doses of Cannabis oil distillate, and are a great choice for a long-lasting therapeutic effect. Packed with a burst of refreshing watermelon flavor, these limited-time fruit chews are a mouthwatering treat, with an EXTRA HIGH DOSE of THC. *Trans-fat free, Gluten free, Vegan.



