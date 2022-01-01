Finished in a citric acid & sugar coating, i am edible's new fruit chew formulation boasts new & improved mouth feel. Chew with ease, chew with these! Each chew is infused with precise doses of Cannabis oil distillate, and are a great choice for a long-lasting therapeutic effect. I am Edible's CBD formulation features CBD and other cannabinoids for those seeking a near THC-free edible experience. Enjoy the juicy & tart flavor of i am edible's Blackberry Fruit Chews.



Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Citric acid, Pectin, Baking soda, CBD, Soy lecithin, Ethanol extracted cannabis oil. *Trans-fat free, Gluten free, Vegan.