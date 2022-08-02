Finished in a citric acid & sugar coating, I am Edible's new fruit chew formulation boasts new & improved mouth feel. Chew with ease, chew with these! Each chew is infused with precise doses of Cannabis oil distillate, and are a great choice for a long-lasting therapeutic effect.



I am Edible's Peach Mango Fruit Chews - Nature has never tasted so sweet. Bite into paradise with each chew!



*Trans-fat free, Gluten free,Vegan.



Ingredients: Water, Corn Syrup (corn syrup, salt, vanilla extract (vanilla beans, water, ethyl alcohol), Sugar,Citric Acid, Apple Pectin, Baking Soda, THC Distillate, Potassium Sorbate, Mango flavor (Propylene glycol, Ethyl alcohol, Benzyl alcohol, Water & Natural Flavor), Peach flavor (Propylene glycol, Water, and Natural Flavor), Fuchsia color (water, high fructose corn syrup, glycerin, FD&C Red 3, sugar, modified food starch, FD&C Blue 1, FD&C Yellow 6, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Carrageenan Gum, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid), Neon Brite Pink(water, high fructose corn syrup, glycerin, sugar, FD&C Red 3, modified food starch, FD&C Red40, FD&C Blue 1, FD&C Yellow 6, sodium benzoate, potassium sorbate, carrageenan gum, xanthan gum, citric acid),Neon Brite Yellow color (water, high fructose corn syrup, glycerin, FD&C Yellow 5, sugar, modified food starch, sodium benzoate, potassium sorbate, carrageenan gum, citric acid, xanthan gum) Bright Red color (water, high fructose corn syrup, glycerin,FD&CRed 3, sugar, modified food starch, sodium benzoate, FD&C Yellow 5, FD&C Yellow 6, potassium sorbate, carrageenan gum, citric acid, xanthan gum), Neon Brite Orange color (water, high fructose corn syrup, glycerin, FD&C Yellow 6, sugar, modified food starch, sodium benzoate, potassium sorbate, carrageenan gum, citric acid, xanthan gum, FD&C Yellow 5).