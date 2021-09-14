Strawberry Cheesecake Bar 100mg
About this product
i am edible THC infused High Dose white chocolate bar sectioned into 20 easy dosing pieces. This infused white chocolate bar is sprinkled with freeze-dried strawberries and a graham cracker crust. Divide total cannabinoids by 20 to get the dosage per piece.
Ingredients: White Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavoring), THC distillate, Freeze Dried Strawberries, Gluten Free Graham Cracker Crust (Gluten Free Graham Crackers (pea starch, non-hydrogenated shortening(palm oil), brown rice flour, potato starch, brown sugar, sweet rice flour, tapioca starch, water, cane sugar, tapioca syrup, rice bran, molasses, salt, sodium bicarbonate, pea protein, natural flavor, pea fiber, inulin, sunflower lecithin, monocalcium phosphate, modified cellulose, guar gum), Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Cinnamon.
