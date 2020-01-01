iAnthus
Is this your brand?
Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.claim your brand
About iAnthus
iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. provides investors diversified exposure to best-in-class licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries throughout the United States. Founded by entrepreneurs with decades of experience in investment banking, corporate finance, law and healthcare services, iAnthus provides a unique combination of capital and hands-on operating and management expertise. The Company leverages these skills to support a diversified portfolio of cannabis industry investments for our shareholders.