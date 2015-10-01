Diablo OG Pre-Roll 0.75g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
Diablo effects
Reported by real people like you
225 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
30% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
