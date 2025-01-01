We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Iconic
Find out what it means to be ICONIC.
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
7 products
Wax
Dabs - 1G Queso Perro Sugar Wax 82.24%
by Iconic
Resin
Carts - 1G Royal Highness 80.85% Live Resin Cartridge
by Iconic
Wax
Dabs - 1G Katsu Bubba Kush Sugar Wax 77.99%
by Iconic
Badder
Dabs - 1G Ripped City Badder 76.40%
by Iconic
Solvent
Dabs - 1G Iconic Diamonds 85.75%
by Iconic
Wax
Dabs - 1G Dirty Dozen Sugar Wax 79.97%
by Iconic
Cartridges
Carts - 1G Lemon OG 81.40% Iconic Cartridges
by Iconic
Home
Brands
Iconic
Catalog
Concentrates