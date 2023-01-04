About this product
A strain that merges two renowned genetics in the current cannabis scene. It is a cross between Apple Fritter and Cherry Pie, resulting in a hybrid with many qualities. Elev8 Seeds used Apple Fritter, one of those rare varieties sought after in all cannabis plants. It is a cross between Animal Cookies and Sour Apple, developed by Lumpy's Flowers in Northern California. It has been observed phenotypes with THC levels of up to 32%. It features an abundant production with particularly vigorous plants, with a short flowering period of about 8 weeks after the photoperiod change indoors under lamps. Its great organoleptic qualities deliver sweet and earthy aromas accompanied by an apple pie touch.
Iconic blunts set the standard - filling the void in Oregon for high-quality, consumer-focused blunts. You’ll only find indoor flower at or above the 23% mark and we use only premier material. We’ve complemented our premium flower with the most evenly burning, premium hemp wraps to literally make every experience ICONIC!
