About this product
GMO X Sherb Crasher is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created by crossing the delicious Sunset Sherbet X Wedding Crasher strains. If you love either of its parent strains, you're going to be obsessed with Sherb Crasher.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Iconic
Iconic blunts set the standard - filling the void in Oregon for high-quality, consumer-focused blunts. You’ll only find indoor flower at or above the 23% mark and we use only premier material. We’ve complemented our premium flower with the most evenly burning, premium hemp wraps to literally make every experience ICONIC!