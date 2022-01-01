About this product
Gorilla Glue #4, also known as “Original Glue,” “Gorilla Glue” or “GG#4,” is a slightly indica dominant hybrid strain (60% indica/40% sativa) created through crossing the infamous Chem's Sister X Sour Dubb X Chocolate Diesel strains. This celebrity strain is a favorite of patients and breeders around the world for its super heavy effects and long-lasting high that will totally knock you flat out. The high comes on with a building effect, slowly filling your mind with a lifted euphoria and light creative energy. As your mind lifts higher and higher into happiness, an almost glue-like sense will kick in, leaving you mentally stuck in this blissful state and without a care in the world. This effect will soon spread throughout the rest of your body, leaving you hopelessly couch-locked and immovable for hours on end. With these hard-hitting effects and its super high 18-32% average THC level, Gorilla Glue #4 is often said to be perfect for treating ADD or ADHD, Bipolar Disorder, chronic pain, depression, chronic fatigue, insomnia, appetite loss or nausea and migraines or headaches. This bud has a spicy chemical chocolate flavor with a heavy diesel exhale that turns slightly sweet the more that you toke. The aroma follows the same profile, although with a heavy peppery pungency to it, too. Gorilla Glue #4 buds have small rounded forest green nugs with furry amber hairs and a coating of tiny amber-tinted white crystal trichomes that are dripping with sweet sticky resin. Effects Body High, Cerebral, Energizing, Euphoria, Happy, Uplifting May Relieve ADD/ADHD, Bipolar Disorder, Chronic Pain, Depression, Fatigue, Insomnia, Loss of Appetite, Migraines, Nausea, Stress Flavors Chemical, Chocolate, Coffee, Diesel, Pine, Sweet Aromas Chemical, Chocolate, Coffee, Diesel, Sour, Sweet
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Iconic
Iconic blunts set the standard - filling the void in Oregon for high-quality, consumer-focused blunts. You’ll only find indoor flower at or above the 23% mark and we use only premier material. We’ve complemented our premium flower with the most evenly burning, premium hemp wraps to literally make every experience ICONIC!