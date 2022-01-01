About this product
Parent/Cross Strains: Jack Herer x Super Lemon Haze Happy makes you happy! Simple as that. A cross of the Jack Herer and Super Lemon Haze, Happy is a Sativa that has a kick. Fully functional but fully high this is the kind of weed everyone needs from time to time. Why not try Happy?
Iconic blunts set the standard - filling the void in Oregon for high-quality, consumer-focused blunts. You’ll only find indoor flower at or above the 23% mark and we use only premier material. We’ve complemented our premium flower with the most evenly burning, premium hemp wraps to literally make every experience ICONIC!