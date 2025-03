RS11, also known as "RS-11" and "Rainbow Sherbert #11," is a weed strain made by crossing Pink Guava with OZK. RS11 is more relaxing than energizing. Consumers who have smoked this strain report feeling calm, sedated, but still mentally alert. The flavor profile is extra fruity with hints of sour citrus. RS11 flower provides a smooth smoke and a lingering sweet and spicy aroma. Marijuana consumers say they smoke this strain when experiencing mild pain. According to growers, this strain stands out among the crowd boasting vibrant hues of lime green and space yellow. RS11 has an average flowering time of 10 weeks. This strain was originally bred by Doja Pak.

read more