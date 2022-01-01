About this product
Tropicana Cherry, also known as “Tropicana Cherry” or “Cherry Tropicana,” is a slightly sativa dominant hybrid strain (60% sativa/40% indica) created through crossing the infamous Tropicana Cookies X Cherry Cookies strains. Tropicana Cherry is the bud for you.
About this brand
Iconic
Iconic blunts set the standard - filling the void in Oregon for high-quality, consumer-focused blunts. You’ll only find indoor flower at or above the 23% mark and we use only premier material. We’ve complemented our premium flower with the most evenly burning, premium hemp wraps to literally make every experience ICONIC!