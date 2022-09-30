About this product
Sour Patch Kids commonly referred to as "SPK" is a Sativa-dominant marijuana strain. It is made from cross-breeding Candyland and Sour Diesel. Sour Patch Kids gives off a strong smell of sweet earth and diesel and the effects of the strain is that it tends to make someone happy and feel uplifted making it a suitable choice for consumers suffering from depression, stress, and other illnesses alike.
About this brand
Iconic
Iconic blunts set the standard - filling the void in Oregon for high-quality, consumer-focused blunts. You’ll only find indoor flower at or above the 23% mark and we use only premier material. We’ve complemented our premium flower with the most evenly burning, premium hemp wraps to literally make every experience ICONIC!
State License(s)
060-1016957B9FF