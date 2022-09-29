About this product
Daily Grape is a very beautiful and tasty smoke. With a flower like this one, comes a relaxing and creative state of mind. This strain is known to relieve anxiety, chronic pain, depression, insomnia, and mood swings.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Iconic
Iconic blunts set the standard - filling the void in Oregon for high-quality, consumer-focused blunts. You’ll only find indoor flower at or above the 23% mark and we use only premier material. We’ve complemented our premium flower with the most evenly burning, premium hemp wraps to literally make every experience ICONIC!
State License(s)
060-1016957B9FF