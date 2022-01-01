About this product
Sugar has the consistency of a wet sugar, a badder is a cake batter, a budder is like butter at room temp, a jam is like a fruit jam, a crumble is dryer (fewer terps) and will crumble when handled, and a honeycomb is dry like a crumble, but with air pockets that look like honeycombs because of how it was whipped to trap air to help prevent terp evaporation.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Iconic
Iconic blunts set the standard - filling the void in Oregon for high-quality, consumer-focused blunts. You’ll only find indoor flower at or above the 23% mark and we use only premier material. We’ve complemented our premium flower with the most evenly burning, premium hemp wraps to literally make every experience ICONIC!