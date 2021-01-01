About this product

We provide turnkey, compliant solutions and expert consulting to guide both budding and veteran entrepreneurs through every aspect of growing their cannabis business.

Our team has hundreds of combined experience in growing, facility design, operations, and technology implementation. We get up every morning because, at our core we believe there’s a better way, and we exist to help our clients get closer to reaching their potential.

A completely aligned grow facility is closer than you think. To start the conversation contact us today.



Traditional ways of growing Cannabis and setting up a grow facility is truly wasteful. Our turnkey innovative solutions offer the advantage of the proven efficiencies of true vertical growing with total compliance, cost effectiveness, and profitability.

We take the way you grow and identify how the aspects of people, space, and technology can be aligned to achieve the best and most efficient way to operate your business. We can provide everything you need to outfit your entire facility so you can start growing your best crop immediately. We offer expert consultation and guidance on workflow processes and innovative solutions for every area of your cultivation facility including veg, flower, dry/cure, trim, processing, secure storage along with internal grow operations software to manage them all. Security systems, environmental control equipment, initial setup for consumables, processing equipment, and packaging solutions are also available through our network of partners. The only thing not included are the plants.