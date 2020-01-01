 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Ideal Strains

Nature Refined

Available in California from Apex
About Ideal Strains

We make cannabis for specific effects. There are no perfect strains in nature for pain, sleep and sex, so we created Ideal Strains. Research and clinical testing of medical cannabis patients allows us formulate the best combinations of cannabinoids and terpenes. Each is created from carefully selected natural strains plus optimized terpenes, and offered in a comfortable, consistent dose of organic therapy – for you. Precise, reliable and effective treatment.

Available in

United States, California